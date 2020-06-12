Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Resumes bearish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

The share price of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] inclined by $51.77, presently trading at $49.09. The company’s shares saw 47.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 33.30 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LVS fall by -6.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 56.02 compared to -3.26 of all time high it touched on 06/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.81%, while additionally dropping -13.94% during the last 12 months. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $59.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.97% increase from the current trading price.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] sitting at 27.90% and its Gross Margin at 49.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80. These measurements indicate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.21. Its Return on Equity is 41.10%, and its Return on Assets is 9.50%. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 247.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 245.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.52 and P/E Ratio of 17.87. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has 764.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.30 to 74.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.