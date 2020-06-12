Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Levi Strauss & Co.[LEVI] stock saw a move by -6.63% on Thursday, touching 1.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Levi Strauss & Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LEVI shares recorded 396.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock additionally went down by -11.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LEVI stock is set at -33.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LEVI shares showcased -23.98% decrease. LEVI saw 23.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give LEVI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 54.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.57. Its Return on Equity is 27.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Levi Strauss & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.83 and P/E Ratio of 14.03. These metrics all suggest that Levi Strauss & Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has 396.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.09 to 23.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.