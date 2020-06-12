Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] – How low can NASDAQ:LXRX go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

The share price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] inclined by $2.01, presently trading at $1.88. The company’s shares saw 67.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.13 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LXRX fall by -0.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.2800 compared to -0.0100 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.70%, while additionally dropping -67.53% during the last 12 months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LXRX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] sitting at 30.10% and its Gross Margin at 99.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.60. These measurements indicate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 58.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.67. Its Return on Equity is 125.60%, and its Return on Assets is 23.30%. These metrics all suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.26 and P/E Ratio of 3.00. These metrics all suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has 106.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 194.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 6.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 8.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.