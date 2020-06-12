Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – The Fundamentals are a good enough reason to be bullish on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] dipped by -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $123.94 price per share at the time. Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 755.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 93.57B with the latest information.

The Lowe’s Companies Inc. traded at the price of $123.94 with 5.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LOW shares recorded 7.13M.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 4/29/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $123.94, with the high estimate being $154.00, the low estimate being $124.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is sitting at 4.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.96. Its Return on Equity is 207.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.00%. These metrics all suggest that Lowe’s Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,204.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,050.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 20.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has 755.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 133.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.