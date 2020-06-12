LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.[LPLA] stock saw a move by -7.68% on Thursday, touching 1.97 million. Based on the recent volume, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LPLA shares recorded 79.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] stock could reach median target price of $75.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] stock additionally went down by -3.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 24.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LPLA stock is set at -9.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by 51.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LPLA shares showcased -16.74% decrease. LPLA saw 99.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LPLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LPLA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.57, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 98.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.94. Its Return on Equity is 54.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 250.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.92 and P/E Ratio of 11.37. These metrics all suggest that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has 79.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.01 to 99.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 4.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.