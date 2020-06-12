Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – it’s time to buy. Check out key Indicators

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] opened at $84.97 and closed at $88.45 a share within trading session on 06/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.13% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $85.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] had 2.95 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 44.74 during that period and MTCH managed to take a rebound to 95.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Match Group Inc. [MTCH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.68, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] sitting at 31.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.73. Its Return on Equity is 217.40%, and its Return on Assets is 23.10%. These metrics all suggest that Match Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 515.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 511.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 44.15. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has 282.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.74 to 95.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.