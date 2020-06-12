Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at MXIM

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] dipped by -4.84% on the last trading session, reaching $57.06 price per share at the time. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. represents 269.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 15.35B with the latest information.

The Maxim Integrated Products Inc. traded at the price of $57.06 with 2.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MXIM shares recorded 2.93M.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.06, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] sitting at 31.00% and its Gross Margin at 64.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00. These measurements indicate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.73. Its Return on Equity is 46.70%, and its Return on Assets is 22.30%. These metrics all suggest that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.04 and P/E Ratio of 19.20. These metrics all suggest that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has 269.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.93 to 65.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.