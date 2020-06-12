Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] – Increased bearish sentiment favors MNST the most

Monster Beverage Corporation[MNST] stock saw a move by -3.75% on Thursday, touching 2.36 million. Based on the recent volume, Monster Beverage Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MNST shares recorded 536.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] stock additionally went down by -4.40% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MNST stock is set at 5.81% by far, with shares price recording returns by 18.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MNST shares showcased 10.23% increase. MNST saw 73.43 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 50.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at 33.70% and its Gross Margin at 58.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.38. Its Return on Equity is 27.80%, and its Return on Assets is 22.20%. These metrics all suggest that Monster Beverage Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.19 and P/E Ratio of 32.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 536.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.06 to 73.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 2.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.