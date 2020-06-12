Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] saw a change by -6.19% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.06. The company is holding 403.66M shares with keeping 258.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 112.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.19%, trading +112.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 403.66M shares valued at 10.41 million were bought and sold.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.06, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] sitting at 48.90% and its Gross Margin at 80.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.10. These measurements indicate that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20. Its Return on Equity is 64.00%, and its Return on Assets is 21.00%. These metrics all suggest that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67 and P/E Ratio of 1.29. These metrics all suggest that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has 403.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 380.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 112.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 15.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.