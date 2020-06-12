NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] shares went lower by -6.68% from its previous closing of 21.41, now trading at the price of $19.98, also subtracting -1.43 points. Is NLOK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.36 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NLOK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 582.88M float and a -5.31% run over in the last seven days. NLOK share price has been hovering between 23.02 and 10.43 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NLOK an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.73.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 600.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.43 to 23.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 4.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.