NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Price Analysis: NYSE:NRG Bull Target $43.86 or Higher

The share price of NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] inclined by $36.19, presently trading at $33.77. The company’s shares saw 72.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.54 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NRG fall by -4.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 38.27 compared to -1.67 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.30%, while additionally dropping -2.12% during the last 12 months. NRG Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $43.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.09% increase from the current trading price.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.77, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] sitting at 11.70% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.10. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 62.57. Its Return on Assets is 37.00%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 388.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 379.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.43 and P/E Ratio of 2.07. These metrics all suggest that NRG Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has 248.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.54 to 41.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 3.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.