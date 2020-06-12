Pfizer Inc. [PFE] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went down by -7.29% or -2.62 points down from its previous closing price of 35.92. The stock reached $33.30 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PFE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.53% in the period of the last 7 days.

PFE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $35.68, at one point touching $33.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -25.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 44.56 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.70% after the recent low of 27.88.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pfizer Inc. [PFE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PFE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.30, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 32.10% and its Gross Margin at 80.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.20. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.56. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.60%. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 11.91. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.55B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 185.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 2.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.