Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $40.08 after PSXP shares went down by -8.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE:PSXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PSXP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.08, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] sitting at 46.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 76.90. These measurements indicate that Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.87. Its Return on Equity is 35.90%, and its Return on Assets is 12.20%. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 9.34. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has 228.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 65.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.