Quidel Corporation [QDEL] – Increased bearish sentiment favors QDEL the most

Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ: QDEL] opened at $165.21 and closed at $166.76 a share within trading session on 06/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.03% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $158.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ: QDEL] had 1.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 953.00K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.05%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 52.49 during that period and QDEL managed to take a rebound to 210.81 in the last 52 weeks.

Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ:QDEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Quidel Corporation [QDEL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give QDEL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $158.37, with the high estimate being $170.00, the low estimate being $158.00 and the median estimate amounting to $168.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $166.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quidel Corporation [QDEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quidel Corporation [QDEL] sitting at 20.00% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.70. These measurements indicate that Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.84. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that Quidel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.18 and P/E Ratio of 77.17. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has 42.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.49 to 210.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 201.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quidel Corporation [QDEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quidel Corporation [QDEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.