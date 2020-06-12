Rollins Inc. [ROL] moving down -3.33% – What are the long-term prospects?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] shares went lower by -3.33% from its previous closing of 43.48, now trading at the price of $42.03, also subtracting -1.45 points. Is ROL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ROL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 141.81M float and a -3.42% run over in the last seven days. ROL share price has been hovering between 46.95 and 30.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Rollins Inc. [ROL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.03, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rollins Inc. [ROL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins Inc. [ROL] sitting at 13.00% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.94. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.50%. These metrics all suggest that Rollins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.12 and P/E Ratio of 68.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] has 327.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.72 to 46.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rollins Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.