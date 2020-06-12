SEI Investments Company [SEIC] drops -6.64% – Is this a reason to worry?

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] saw a change by -6.64% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $55.51. The company is holding 149.47M shares with keeping 123.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.79% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.26% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.86%, trading +56.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 149.47M shares valued at 1.22 million were bought and sold.

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ:SEIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to SEI Investments Company [SEIC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $55.51, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SEI Investments Company [SEIC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of SEI Investments Company [SEIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SEI Investments Company [SEIC] sitting at 28.10% and its Gross Margin at 83.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90. These measurements indicate that SEI Investments Company [SEIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.75. Its Return on Equity is 29.20%, and its Return on Assets is 24.20%. These metrics all suggest that SEI Investments Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.61 and P/E Ratio of 17.20. These metrics all suggest that SEI Investments Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has 149.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.40 to 69.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SEI Investments Company [SEIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SEI Investments Company [SEIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.