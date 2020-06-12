ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] stock went down by -6.63% or -26.61 points down from its previous closing price of 401.66. The stock reached $375.05 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NOW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

NOW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $397.46, at one point touching $372.87. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.52%. The 52-week high currently stands at 405.53 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 40.01% after the recent low of 213.99.

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NOW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $375.05, with the high estimate being $440.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $375.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $401.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.39.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] sitting at 2.90% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.17. Its Return on Equity is 38.20%, and its Return on Assets is 12.50%. These metrics all suggest that ServiceNow Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 161.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.05 and P/E Ratio of 109.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has 190.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 405.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.