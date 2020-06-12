Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] moving down -5.95% – What are the long-term prospects?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] dipped by -5.95% on the last trading session, reaching $5.85 price per share at the time. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. represents 4.41B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 25.38B with the latest information.

The Sirius XM Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $5.85 with 30.3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SIRI shares recorded 34.13M.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SIRI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] sitting at 21.60% and its Gross Margin at 55.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10. These measurements indicate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.47. Its Return on Equity is -153.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIRI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] has 4.41B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 7.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 3.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.