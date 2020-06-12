Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] moving down – What are the long-term prospects?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went down by -8.15% or -6.44 points down from its previous closing price of 79.01. The stock reached $72.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SBUX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

SBUX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $76.79, at one point touching $72.15. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.23%. The 52-week high currently stands at 99.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -12.49% after the recent low of 50.02.

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SBUX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.57, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] sitting at 16.90% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 49.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.02. Its Return on Equity is -54.60%, and its Return on Assets is 14.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SBUX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.02 to 99.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.