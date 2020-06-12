T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] stock went down by -6.83% or -8.73 points down from its previous closing price of 127.85. The stock reached $119.12 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TROW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

TROW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $125.495, at one point touching $118.96. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -14.80%. The 52-week high currently stands at 139.82 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.53% after the recent low of 82.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] sitting at 44.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.20. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.11. Its Return on Equity is 28.30%, and its Return on Assets is 21.10%. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 14.84. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has 234.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.51 to 139.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 2.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.