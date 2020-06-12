Teradyne Inc. [TER] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

The share price of Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] inclined by $76.28, presently trading at $70.81. The company’s shares saw 65.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 42.87 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TER fall by -3.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 78.19 compared to -2.38 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.51%, while additionally gaining 55.80% during the last 12 months. Teradyne Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $70.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.16% decrease from the current trading price.

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Teradyne Inc. [TER] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.81, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teradyne Inc. [TER] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teradyne Inc. [TER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teradyne Inc. [TER] sitting at 26.60% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.30. These measurements indicate that Teradyne Inc. [TER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.46. Its Return on Equity is 35.70%, and its Return on Assets is 19.50%. These metrics all suggest that Teradyne Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.14 and P/E Ratio of 23.41. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] has 166.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.87 to 81.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teradyne Inc. [TER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teradyne Inc. [TER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.