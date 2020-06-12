The Hershey Company [HSY] drops -4.60% – Is this a reason to worry?

The Hershey Company [HSY] saw a change by -4.60% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $129.09. The company is holding 208.91M shares with keeping 146.98M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.64%, trading +17.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 208.91M shares valued at 1.18 million were bought and sold.

The Hershey Company [NYSE:HSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Hershey Company [HSY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HSY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $129.09, with the high estimate being $154.00, the low estimate being $127.00 and the median estimate amounting to $142.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $135.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Hershey Company [HSY] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hershey Company [HSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hershey Company [HSY] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that The Hershey Company [HSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.75. Its Return on Equity is 65.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Hershey Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hershey Company [HSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. The Hershey Company [HSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 24.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Hershey Company [HSY] has 208.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.88 to 162.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 2.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hershey Company [HSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Hershey Company [HSY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.