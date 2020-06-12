The Western Union Company [WU] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

The share price of The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] inclined by $23.71, presently trading at $22.50. The company’s shares saw 29.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.39 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WU fall by -4.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 24.91 compared to -1.00 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.24%, while additionally gaining 11.72% during the last 12 months. The Western Union Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.37% decrease from the current trading price.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Western Union Company [WU], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WU an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.50, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Western Union Company [WU] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.64.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at 28.00% and its Gross Margin at 42.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.60. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.76. Its Return on Assets is 12.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 414.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.