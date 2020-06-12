Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] – 3 compelling analyses why it’s a riskier Investment

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] dipped by -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $119.21 price per share at the time. Tractor Supply Company represents 116.74M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 13.81B with the latest information.

The Tractor Supply Company traded at the price of $119.21 with 1.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TSCO shares recorded 1.80M.

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TSCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $119.21, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $108.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is sitting at 4.12. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.24.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.94. Its Return on Equity is 38.20%, and its Return on Assets is 10.30%. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 153.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.73 and P/E Ratio of 25.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has 116.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.89 to 124.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 2.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.