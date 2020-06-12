Twitter Inc. [TWTR] moving down – What are the long-term prospects?

Twitter Inc.[TWTR] stock saw a move by -6.00% on Thursday, touching 23.68 million. Based on the recent volume, Twitter Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TWTR shares recorded 780.69M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock could reach median target price of $29.00.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock additionally went down by -2.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TWTR stock is set at -11.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by 23.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TWTR shares showcased 10.69% increase. TWTR saw 45.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Twitter Inc. [TWTR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TWTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.03, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.32.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 66.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.40. These measurements indicate that Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.38. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that Twitter Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 20.49. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has 780.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.00 to 45.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 4.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twitter Inc. [TWTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twitter Inc. [TWTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.