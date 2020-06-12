VMware Inc. [VMW] Price Aside, VMW Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

VMware Inc. [VMW] took an downward turn with a change of -5.87%, trading at the price of $136.29 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while VMware Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.55M shares for that time period. VMW monthly volatility recorded 3.20%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.33%. PS value for VMW stocks is 5.01 with PB recorded at 8.53.

VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to VMware Inc. [VMW], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give VMW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $136.29, with the high estimate being $210.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VMware Inc. [VMW] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Fundamental Analysis of VMware Inc. [VMW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VMware Inc. [VMW] sitting at 17.50% and its Gross Margin at 82.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 57.00. These measurements indicate that VMware Inc. [VMW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 82.18. Its Return on Equity is 138.40%, and its Return on Assets is 30.70%. These metrics all suggest that VMware Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VMware Inc. [VMW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 9.08. These metrics all suggest that VMware Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VMware Inc. [VMW] has 438.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.00 to 183.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 3.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VMware Inc. [VMW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VMware Inc. [VMW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.