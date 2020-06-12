Why CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is a Good Long-Term Investment

The share price of CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] inclined by $27.05, presently trading at $24.80. The company’s shares saw 74.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.25 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CARG fall by -9.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 28.49 compared to -2.68 of all time high it touched on 06/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.45%, while additionally dropping -29.80% during the last 12 months. CarGurus Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.47% increase from the current trading price.

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding CarGurus Inc. [CARG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CARG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.80, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] sitting at 6.40% and its Gross Margin at 93.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.47. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.20%. These metrics all suggest that CarGurus Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 74.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 55.75 and P/E Ratio of 66.60. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has 112.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.25 to 40.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarGurus Inc. [CARG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarGurus Inc. [CARG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.