Why Newmont Corporation [NEM] is a Good Long-Term Investment

Newmont Corporation [NEM] saw a change by -4.58% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $56.04. The company is holding 807.00M shares with keeping 800.24M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 69.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -18.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -18.94%, trading +69.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 807.00M shares valued at 15.9 million were bought and sold.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Newmont Corporation [NEM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NEM an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmont Corporation [NEM] is sitting at 4.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at 35.10% and its Gross Margin at 47.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.70. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.60. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.17 and P/E Ratio of 12.97. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 807.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 69.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.