Why Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] stock went down by -8.28% or -2.09 points down from its previous closing price of 25.24. The stock reached $23.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SHOO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

SHOO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.07, at one point touching $23.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -48.32%. The 52-week high currently stands at 44.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.68% after the recent low of 16.38.

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ:SHOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.15, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.99. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.80%. These metrics all suggest that Steven Madden Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.39 and P/E Ratio of 21.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has 78.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.38 to 44.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 5.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.