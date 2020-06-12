Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] – 3 compelling analyses why it’s a less risky Investment

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] shares went lower by -6.33% from its previous closing of 139.91, now trading at the price of $131.06, also subtracting -8.85 points. Is ZTS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZTS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 473.77M float and a -6.73% run over in the last seven days. ZTS share price has been hovering between 146.26 and 90.14 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZTS an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at 30.20% and its Gross Margin at 69.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.40. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.19. Its Return on Equity is 61.10%, and its Return on Assets is 14.20%. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 225.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.52 and P/E Ratio of 39.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 475.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.14 to 146.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 2.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.