Albemarle Corporation [ALB] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] gained by 3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $77.32 price per share at the time. Albemarle Corporation represents 106.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.92B with the latest information.

The Albemarle Corporation traded at the price of $77.32 with 1.19 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALB shares recorded 1.68M.

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Albemarle Corporation [ALB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Albemarle Corporation [ALB] sitting at 16.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50. These measurements indicate that Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.97. Its Return on Equity is 13.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Albemarle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 16.22. These metrics all suggest that Albemarle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has 106.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.89 to 99.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 4.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Albemarle Corporation [ALB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Albemarle Corporation [ALB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.