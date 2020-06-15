Ameren Corporation [AEE] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

The share price of Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] inclined by $71.84, presently trading at $71.75. The company’s shares saw 22.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 58.74 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AEE fall by -5.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 77.42 compared to -3.83 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.97%, while additionally dropping -5.85% during the last 12 months. Ameren Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $80.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.55% increase from the current trading price.

Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ameren Corporation [AEE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AEE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.75, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ameren Corporation [AEE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameren Corporation [AEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameren Corporation [AEE] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 86.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50. These measurements indicate that Ameren Corporation [AEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.10. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AEE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ameren Corporation [AEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 22.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ameren Corporation [AEE] has 246.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.74 to 87.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameren Corporation [AEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameren Corporation [AEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.