American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE: AEP] stock went up by 0.05% or 0.04 points up from its previous closing price of 81.76. The stock reached $81.80 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AEP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

AEP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $83.03, at one point touching $80.62. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.07%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.97 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -8.70% after the recent low of 65.14.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE:AEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AEP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.80, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $78.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] sitting at 16.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10. These measurements indicate that American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.43. Its Return on Equity is 9.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AEP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 133.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.60 and P/E Ratio of 22.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has 494.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.14 to 104.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 3.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.