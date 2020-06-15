American International Group Inc. [AIG] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at AIG

American International Group Inc.[AIG] stock saw a move by 4.52% on Friday, touching 7.18 million. Based on the recent volume, American International Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AIG shares recorded 874.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock could reach median target price of $38.00.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock additionally went down by -9.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AIG stock is set at -37.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by 15.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AIG shares showcased -34.46% decrease. AIG saw 58.66 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.07 compared to high within the same period of time.

American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to American International Group Inc. [AIG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AIG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.04, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American International Group Inc. [AIG] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American International Group Inc. [AIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American International Group Inc. [AIG] sitting at 15.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.48. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AIG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 52.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.76.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] has 874.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.07 to 58.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 6.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American International Group Inc. [AIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American International Group Inc. [AIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.