Anthem Inc. [ANTM] gains 0.45% – Is this a reason to worry?

Anthem Inc.[ANTM] stock saw a move by 0.45% on Friday, touching 1.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Anthem Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ANTM shares recorded 252.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Anthem Inc. [ANTM] stock could reach median target price of $330.00.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] stock additionally went down by -7.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ANTM stock is set at -6.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ANTM shares showcased -5.30% decrease. ANTM saw 312.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 171.03 compared to high within the same period of time.

Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Anthem Inc. [ANTM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $265.74, with the high estimate being $423.00, the low estimate being $271.00 and the median estimate amounting to $330.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $264.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] sitting at 6.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.04. Its Return on Equity is 15.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Anthem Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.83.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.97 and P/E Ratio of 14.38. These metrics all suggest that Anthem Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has 252.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 66.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.03 to 312.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem Inc. [ANTM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.