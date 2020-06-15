Bank OZK [OZK] – What next after Recent Momentum?

The share price of Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] inclined by $23.02, presently trading at $23.86. The company’s shares saw 68.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.20 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OZK fall by -14.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 29.25 compared to -3.92 of all time high it touched on 06/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 23.37%, while additionally dropping -21.82% during the last 12 months. Bank OZK is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.25% increase from the current trading price.

Bank OZK [NASDAQ:OZK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Bank OZK [OZK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OZK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.86, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank OZK [OZK] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank OZK [OZK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank OZK [OZK] sitting at 72.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30. These measurements indicate that Bank OZK [OZK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.91. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OZK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank OZK [OZK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.07.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Bank OZK [OZK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.27 and P/E Ratio of 9.41. These metrics all suggest that Bank OZK is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank OZK [OZK] has 129.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.20 to 31.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 7.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank OZK [OZK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank OZK [OZK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.