BankUnited Inc. [BKU] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

BankUnited Inc. [NYSE: BKU] shares went higher by 5.68% from its previous closing of 19.20, now trading at the price of $20.29, also adding 1.09 points. Is BKU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.11 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BKU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 91.66M float and a -10.73% run over in the last seven days. BKU share price has been hovering between 37.60 and 13.47 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

BankUnited Inc. [NYSE:BKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding BankUnited Inc. [BKU] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BKU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.29, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BankUnited Inc. [BKU] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BankUnited Inc. [BKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BankUnited Inc. [BKU] sitting at 49.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that BankUnited Inc. [BKU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.77. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BKU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 171.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.37.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. BankUnited Inc. [BKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 9.41. These metrics all suggest that BankUnited Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] has 92.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.47 to 37.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 5.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BankUnited Inc. [BKU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BankUnited Inc. [BKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.