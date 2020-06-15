Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: BHLB] gained by 3.85% on the last trading session, reaching $11.33 price per share at the time. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. represents 50.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 547.47M with the latest information.

The Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. traded at the price of $11.33 with 1.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BHLB shares recorded 517.32K.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:BHLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BHLB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.33, with the high estimate being $16.50, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] sitting at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.51. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.20.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.93 and P/E Ratio of 10.77. These metrics all suggest that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] has 50.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 547.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.15 to 33.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 7.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] a Reliable Buy?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. [BHLB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.