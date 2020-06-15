B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Target Price for BGS is $24.44 as Confirmed by analysts

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] opened at $22.67 and closed at $21.87 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $23.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] had 1.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.73M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.39 during that period and BGS managed to take a rebound to 26.39 in the last 52 weeks.

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to B&G Foods Inc. [BGS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BGS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 236.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 234.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.48 and P/E Ratio of 17.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has 64.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.39 to 26.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 7.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of B&G Foods Inc. [BGS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.