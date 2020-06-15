BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] – Why is it on the decline. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] dipped by -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $33.39 price per share at the time. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. represents 136.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.69B with the latest information.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $33.39 with 2.19 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BJ shares recorded 3.22M.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give BJ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.39, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 09/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] sitting at 3.10% and its Gross Margin at 18.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.06. Its Return on Equity is -339.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics suggest that this BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has 136.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.84 to 38.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] a Reliable Buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.