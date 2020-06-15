BlackRock Inc. [BLK] Price Analysis: Next Bullish Target is $552.64

BlackRock Inc. [BLK] saw a change by 0.35% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $527.04. The company is holding 155.24M shares with keeping 149.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.68% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -8.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.14%, trading +62.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 155.24M shares valued at 1.03 million were bought and sold.

BlackRock Inc. [NYSE:BLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BlackRock Inc. [BLK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BLK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $527.04, with the high estimate being $613.00, the low estimate being $500.00 and the median estimate amounting to $565.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $525.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BlackRock Inc. [BLK] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BlackRock Inc. [BLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BlackRock Inc. [BLK] sitting at 33.60% and its Gross Margin at 81.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.40. These measurements indicate that BlackRock Inc. [BLK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.85. Its Return on Equity is 12.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BlackRock Inc. [BLK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. BlackRock Inc. [BLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.03 and P/E Ratio of 19.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

BlackRock Inc. [BLK] has 155.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 323.98 to 576.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 3.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BlackRock Inc. [BLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Inc. [BLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.