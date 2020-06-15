Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] – What next after Recent Momentum?

The share price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] inclined by $23.62, presently trading at $24.84. The company’s shares saw 96.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.67 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BXMT fall by -9.34% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 29.38 compared to -2.56 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.95%, while additionally dropping -31.51% during the last 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.49% increase from the current trading price.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BXMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.84, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] sitting at 20.50% and its Gross Margin at 48.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 330.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.93 and P/E Ratio of 18.49. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has 135.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.67 to 40.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 5.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.