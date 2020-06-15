Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

Boston Properties Inc.[BXP] stock saw a move by 4.27% on Friday, touching 1.75 million. Based on the recent volume, Boston Properties Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BXP shares recorded 155.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] stock additionally went down by -5.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.06% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BXP stock is set at -28.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.53% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BXP shares showcased -29.68% decrease. BXP saw 147.83 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 71.57 compared to high within the same period of time.

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Boston Properties Inc. [BXP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] sitting at 34.70% and its Gross Margin at 63.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.50. These measurements indicate that Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.00. Its Return on Equity is 16.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BXP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 222.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 16.46. These metrics all suggest that Boston Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has 155.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.57 to 147.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Properties Inc. [BXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.