Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.[BRMK] stock saw a move by 6.28% on Friday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BRMK shares recorded 132.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] stock additionally went up by 0.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 25.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BRMK stock is set at -6.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.53% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BRMK shares showcased -18.70% decrease. BRMK saw 12.81 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.44 compared to high within the same period of time.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BRMK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.65, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 09/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.87. Its Return on Equity is 0.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.33 and P/E Ratio of 82.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] has 132.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.44 to 12.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.