Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.[BKD] stock saw a move by 3.77% on Friday, touching 6.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BKD shares recorded 184.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock additionally went down by -23.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BKD stock is set at -53.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BKD shares showcased -56.65% decrease. BKD saw 8.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.47 compared to high within the same period of time.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BKD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.03, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] sitting at -0.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.79. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BKD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 841.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 755.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.98 and P/E Ratio of 3.84. These metrics all suggest that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has 184.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 534.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.47 to 8.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 11.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.