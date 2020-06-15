CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] – A riskier no matter how short-term sentiments looks

CenturyLink Inc.[CTL] stock saw a move by 3.38% on Friday, touching 10.6 million. Based on the recent volume, CenturyLink Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CTL shares recorded 1.08B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] stock additionally went down by -6.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CTL stock is set at -9.60% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CTL shares showcased -28.05% decrease. CTL saw 15.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.16 compared to high within the same period of time.

CenturyLink Inc. [NYSE:CTL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CTL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.08, with the high estimate being $13.80, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] is sitting at 2.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.31.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.29. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CTL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 270.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 250.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.97. These metrics all suggest that CenturyLink Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] has 1.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.16 to 15.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CenturyLink Inc. [CTL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.