Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at LNG

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $46.10 after LNG shares went down by -0.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LNG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] sitting at 29.90% and its Gross Margin at 43.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.21. Its Return on Equity is -301.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics suggest that this Cheniere Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] has 253.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.06 to 70.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.