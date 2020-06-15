Citigroup Inc. [C] – Analyzing the C using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went up by 7.98% or 3.86 points up from its previous closing price of 48.39. The stock reached $52.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, C share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.23% in the period of the last 7 days.

C had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $52.45, at one point touching $49.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -37.13%. The 52-week high currently stands at 83.11 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.11% after the recent low of 32.00.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Citigroup Inc. [C], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give C an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.25, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $46.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citigroup Inc. [C] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.84.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 239.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.59.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.84 and P/E Ratio of 7.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 100.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 5.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.