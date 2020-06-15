Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] stock went up by 7.58% or 1.17 points up from its previous closing price of 15.44. The stock reached $16.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $16.93, at one point touching $15.5707. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.88%. The 52-week high currently stands at 43.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -55.71% after the recent low of 6.90.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CLR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 91.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.47. Its Return on Equity is 6.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 15.47. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 365.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 43.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.36, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.