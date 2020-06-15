Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] took an upward turn with a change of 3.91%, trading at the price of $25.77 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Corporate Office Properties Trust shares have an average trading volume of 1.04M shares for that time period. OFC monthly volatility recorded 3.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.46%. PS value for OFC stocks is 4.36 with PB recorded at 1.77.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE:OFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.77, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 52.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.52.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.25 and P/E Ratio of 14.86. These metrics all suggest that Corporate Office Properties Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has 111.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.23 to 30.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 3.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.